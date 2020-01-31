120 new games will appear on Google Stadia in 2020

Advertisement

Google has made key statements regarding the new sports streaming service Stadia, which has been quiet for some time. In order to clarify the limitation of the sport in the brand new service and the courage of Google customers, 120 new video games are expected to be added to Stadia’ya in 2020.

The US-based company big Google has launched the 12-month “Stadia” service, which guarantees that the basics of the online gaming business will be rewritten. The company promised to block the sports mediation cycle with the Stadia service for the sports console and computer systems and to allow access to the video games directly via Google servers.

Google Stadia has so far been unable to endure the expected pleasure. People who examined Google Stadia after starting the service said the system was not working as effectively. In addition, many of the popular video games currently cannot run on Google Stadia. Still, Google seems to be animating Stadia’yı 2020.

Google has been silent about the new sports streaming service Stadia for some time. Google has released a press release that was excited after a very long time. Stadia’yı, which is expected to be expected in the coming periods, Google explains, 120 new video games are expected to be launched in 2020 with high energy. In the first half of 2020, however, enthusiastic gamers will only have the opportunity to play 10 new video games via Google Stadia.

Google, at least 120 video games are expected to be included in Stadia’ya in 2020. However, those responsible mentioned that Google’s business colleagues would make some statements in the longer term and that the video games that are likely to be launched on Google Stadia are expected to be launched.