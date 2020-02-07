11 fitness influencing factors that go beyond the # Fitspo shape

Advertisement

courtesy

It’s time to clear your Instagram bookmarks section of things that no longer serve you – subliminal memes about a crush that just doesn’t like you, potential purchases you shouldn’t make, etc. – and space for everyone To create things that are in shape.

Fitness Instagram is a collection of inspiring wellness accounts that promote health and prosperity, but there are also many accounts that contain unrealistic fitness goals and tips that could harm you. Fortunately, I went through all the sounds – and my own bookmarked section – to showcase the best of the best. From home exercise videos to recipes for healthy eating to humorous advice, let these 11 reports motivate you to keep moving – whether at home, in the gym or on the go.

1

Rosalyn Mays

In the past, pole dancing was all about one picture: big, thin, white, long hair. With her humorous and transparent pole dance videos on Instagram, Rosalyn Mays aka Roz the Diva wants to challenge this stereotype by taking her own place on the pole dance field. You can find them hosting pole dance classes at NYC Body and Pole.

2

Kirtsy Godso

A quick look at Kirtsy Gordo’s Instagram shows that the Nike master trainer prefers exercises that defy gravity. From high-wall climbers to “push-up to pike” exercises – both with a yoga ball – Kirsty does everything.

3

Charlee Atkins

If gyms aren’t your favorite thing to do, Charlee Atkins’ Instagram is basically a collection of simple home workouts that motivate you, regardless of your skill level. It also offers exercises for cyclists, yogis and travelers.

4

Brittne Jackson

Do you know what’s better than a push-up? A push-up for mountaineers with a touch push-up and a jumping jack at the end. These are the types of fun variations that Brittne Babe offers on her Instagram page that make her 1.6 million followers come back more every day.

5

Jeanette Jenkins

Jeanette Jenkins has been active in the fitness sector for over two decades – she counts Alicia Keys and Pink among her customers. But if she’s not stolen from the stars, she helps her over 500,000 followers achieve her fitness goals with energetic full body workouts, all with the brightest smiles on her face.

6

Kayla Itsines

Kayla Itsines is the mastermind behind the popular sweat app, which offers users workouts tailored to their specific goals. She keeps her Instagram followers connected to her #SweatChallenges so that she – and the entire sweat community – can follow the progress.

7

Laura Large

Can’t you fully master the flying pigeon or the rising lotus? Laura Large shows her followers step by step how to transform into your favorite yoga poses.

8th

Judine Saint Gerard

Judine’s Instagram is not a typical fitness account where you drink water and eat vegetables every day. She keeps it very real when it comes to her eating habits, which include lots of Levain biscuits, as well as water and vegetables. In addition, their training videos typically include Caribbean songs, so you can add them to your own training playlist.

9

Jessamyn Stanley

They go to Jessamyn’s side to see how a confident woman loves her body and flaunts it whenever she wants, and stay for her bubbly, humorous charm. If you don’t like it, Jessamyn doesn’t care – she will, whether you like it or not. Jessamyn is a yoga teacher, author of Every Body Yoga and a dear Jessamyn podcast presenter.

10

Idalis Velazquez

Idaslis Velazquez is a mother of three, has an Instagram with a variety of routines, and her killer combinations make you sweat before you even touch a finger. She also breaks up all training for her followers in English and Spanish.

11

Massy Arias

Massy loves to keep moving between her intense workouts and heart-healthy meals. Dance is another form of exercise for the busy mother and has plans to add hip-hop and other dance styles to her workout routine.

Nerisha Penrose

assistant editor

Nerisha is an editorial assistant at ELLE.com and takes care of everything that has to do with beauty and fashion.

