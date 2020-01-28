11 Chinese tourists in Aklan under observation for exposure to coronavirus

Advertisement

AKLAN, Philippines – Eleven Chinese tourists – 7 adults and 4 children – are traced at a resort on the island of Boracay under medical observation of the Provincial Health Office (PHO) of Aklan for possible exposure to the new corona virus.

Four of them had close contact with an infected coronavirus patient in Hong Kong, said provincial health officer I Dr. Cornelio Cuachon Jr. on Tuesday, January 28.

The 11 Chinese nationals from Hubei province were to spend a one-month vacation in Boracay, when the Hong Kong authorities drew the attention of Filipino health officials to intensive contact tracking. Hubei is stuck and limits the movements of around 60 million people since the new corona virus broke out in the capital Wuhan last December.

The tourists traveled on January 22 via Manila to Hong Kong to Kalibo. Seven other Chinese were discovered by health authorities in close contact with the 4 Chinese tourists on the island of Boracay.

It was not immediately known whether the 4 Chinese who were in close contact with a confirmed case in Hong Kong were the family who landed via Cebu Pacific in Manila on 22 January and that the Bureau of Immigration should have followed.

The patients were transported to Kalibo on Friday evening, January 24 for medical observation.

They will spend the next 14 days in hotel rooms in the government-run governor Corazon L. Cabagnot tourism and training center in Old Buswang, Kalibo Old Buswang, Kalibo.

Cuachon emphasized that there are still no confirmed cases of 2019-nCov in the province of Aklan and in the Philippines.

“They had no flu-like symptoms, no cough or fever. They were made to stay in the training center because they are at risk of hospitalization if we allow them. The 4 Chinese tourists had close contact with a confirmed coronavirus patient in Hong Kong. 7 other Chinese who are in Boracay with these 4 are also under medical supervision, “Cuachon said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“We follow them every day. After the 14-day incubation period, they can go back to China with the help of the Chinese embassy and have to break off their holiday in Boracay, ”added Cuachon.

3 previous patients discharged

Meanwhile, the 3 patients were discharged from isolation rooms in the Dr. Rafael S. Tumbokon Memorial Hospital (DRSTMH) in Kalibo and they were discharged by doctors on January 28.

A 6-year-old boy who was initially admitted to the Dr. Ciriaco H. Tirol Hospital on the island of Boracay, was referred on January 23 to the provincial hospital of Aklan for displaying flu-like symptoms.

Cuachon said the child, who had a history of traveling to Wuhan in Hubei province, had had negative results on coronavirus infection based on tests conducted by the Philippine Research Institute of Tropical Medicine (RITM).

“He had the flu, not a new coronavirus,” Cuachon said.

Samples were also taken of two female brothers and sisters, 8 and 6 years old, from Shanghai, China, who were admitted to Aklan’s provincial hospital on January 26. These were sent to RITM for confirmation.

In an effort to spread the corona virus, PHO-Aklan is working with the Ministry of Health and the Quarantine Office to monitor the arrival of passengers at ports and airports in the province.

Cuachon urged the public to avoid contact with farm animals and wildlife, crowded places, and contact with sick people.

On Saturday, January 25, Aklan health authorities sent 80 Boracay-bound tourists back to Wuhan. They were part of the group that left the epicenter city a few hours before it was closed by the Chinese authorities.

Since December 2019, the Wuhan corona virus has been reported in China, France, Australia, Vietnam, South Korea, Singapore, Nepal, Germany, Japan, Macau, Thailand, Taiwan, Malaysia, Canada, Hong Kong, United States and Sri Lanka.

The World Health Organization said the most common symptoms of new coronavirus are coughing, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties and fever. – Rappler.com

