Wearing an undershirt may feel like your first steps in the direction of daddy style – and not the cool one. But the best men’s shirts are not reminiscent of Ed Bundy or Homer Simpson. Just like other practical things for men (ball powder, nose hair trimmers, calf-high socks), underskirts just make sense. Whether you choose 100% cotton or a mix of moisture-wicking synthetic fabrics, you need a base layer to protect against excess sweat and nipple vision.

Whether it’s the swampiest summer or the coldest winter days, these underskirts with round neck are designed to keep you dry, comfortable and completely odor-free. And because their main goal is to sacrifice themselves to save your favorite button-ups, most of our top choices cost less than a chic cocktail – so you can wear and wash them to death, and then replace them semi-regularly without a concern in the world. Oh yes, and none of them have tags anymore, because no one has to spend the whole day trying to ignore a small rectangular piece of fabric. Without further delay: the 11 best underskirts for men to put in.

The best buy-in-bulk undershirt

Uniqlo Airism T-shirt with round neck and short sleeves

Uniqlo continues to do what Uniqlo is best at: delivering technology-driven, well-designed, perfectly fitting basics at simple prices. Their Airism T-shirts are made of a flexible and stretchy polyester blend that is antimicrobial, deodorizing and keeps you cooler than the Fonz in the face of the swollen, stuffy July days. For just $ 10 per doll, you can afford to buy enough for each day of the work week – plus a few extra for the gym and walks and everything else that summer has in store for you.

The best undershirt from Soft-as-a-Kitten

Tani SilkCut crew shirt

If you have ever purchased underwear with a podcast discount code, you are already familiar with modal. Made from beech trees, the fabric is supposedly (extremely Marc Maron-voice) twice as soft as cotton, naturally antibacterial and fully biodegradable. These Tani T-shirts go one step further: they are made from Micro Modal Air, the best shape of the stuff around, which the brand says is thinner, stronger and softer than silk. We have no way of proving the science behind those claims, but at least we can say anecdotally that these shirts are so soft and light that they want to wear almost nothing, and they seem to do a blast to preserve the summer-induced stink at a distance. Now back to the pod.

The best sneaky advanced undershirt

Under Armor Charged cotton crew shirt 2-pack

Maybe you are a traditionalist and the feeling of all these new fabrics – your polysters and bamboo and tencels – just doesn’t feel good against your skin. You prefer the simplicity of cotton, even if you acknowledge that it has its shortcomings in the sweat control department. That is where these Under Armor shirts come in handy: they have the appearance and texture of normal cotton, only flattened with some polyester in the mix to dry faster and keep its shape better all day.

The best classic cotton undershirt

Calvin Klein cotton classic fit 3-pack T-shirt with round neck

In case you really just want to keep things old-fashioned, well, Calvin Klein still makes the very best 100% cotton underskirts in the business. They are lightweight, fit well and are polished enough to wear casually like a normal tee. If you’re lucky enough to land on the drier, less smelly end of the scale and just need a simple, classic base layer to help you through the week, this is the three-pack for you.

Seven more undershirts that we love

Spanx cotton compression round neck

Yes, Spanx makes things for guys. Yes, it keeps things tight on those days when you really have to look sharp and put them together.

Cellular cotton T-shirt from Sunspel

Sunspel has found a way to make a loose, airy sweater still look crispy and refined.

Hanes ComfortSoft T-shirt with short sleeves (4 pack)

No scratchy label and no twisted collar – it doesn’t matter how often you wash it. For around $ 5 dollars per shirt, you can afford to buy a dozen and keep them in your desk drawer for emergencies.

Fruit of the Loom Stay Tucked crew T-shirt (6 pack)

For boys who want their shirts to stay on all day long, these minimal underskirts are what it’s all about. The longer body structure means that it is easy to store and does not come loose if you lean forward to stretch or pick up a cent.

Mack Weldon silver T-shirt with round neck

Infused with antimicrobial silver to keep it fresh for longer.

Hugo Boss Short-sleeved T-shirts, regular fit (set of 3)

You will feel like a boss because of the smooth cotton, more spacious body and the slightly round neck.

Polo Ralph Lauren slim fit undershirt with round neck (set of 3)

It’s me, Ralph.

