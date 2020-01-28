11 arrested in California for multi-state recycling

Advertisement

Authorities arrested 11 suspects who allegedly launched a multi-state recycling scam that smuggled empty cans and bottles into California. This cost the state recycling fund more than $ 2 million.

The suspects are accused of having placed cans and bottles from Arizona and Nevada in recycling centers in the Los Angeles area to redeem them illegally. This is illegal because consumers in Nevada and Arizona do not pay the 5 or 10 cent redemption deposit in California. There is therefore no claim for reimbursement for these containers.

The suspects were charged with fraud, conspiracy, and theft for crime recycling after a four-month investigation by the California Department of Justice and CalRecycle.

Investigators found that beverage containers were kept in storage facilities in Los Angeles before being fraudulently redeemed at 15 local recycling centers.

Among those arrested was the operator of a recycling center in Pacoima and ten other suspects.

Between January 13 and 17, agents executed search warrants and confiscated £ 17,669 aluminum, £ 7,554 plastic and £ 2,430 empty glass beverage containers with a potential $ 38,899 redemption value. According to the authorities, the California beverage container recycling fund has been defrauded of more than $ 2 million.

“We will not allow fraudsters to defraud our publicly funded recycling programs in order to make a selfish profit.” My office will continue to hold the perpetrators accountable, ”said Atty. Gene. Xavier Becerra.

The indictment provides for a prison sentence of six months to three years behind bars, fines and the possible loss of driver’s license and vehicles.

The eleven defendants are Yajaira Rojas, Isaiah Rojas, Raul Fernández, Catalina Hernández, Enrique Morado-Amador, Jaime Bojado Pérez, Jose Orozco-Lopez, Selvin Rodriguez, Amnel Ruano, Arturo Reyes and Carlos Grimaldi.

