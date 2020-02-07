Advertisement

Umesh Shukla, the national award-winning director (Oh My God!) And celebrated hit (102 Not Out), directed a film about India’s most famous prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. It is produced by Umesh Shukla, Sejal Shah, Ashish Wagh, Gaurav Shukla, and Bhavesh Mandalia.

Nikam will tell the untold story of the man behind the most fascinating, controversial and toughest cases ever fought in India. The film is written by award-winning national author Bhavesh Mandalia and Gaurav Shukla. Bombay Fables and Merry Go Round Studios acquired the rights to tell the exciting story of the man every criminal fears.

Ujjwal Nikam: “I have been followed for years to write a book or make a film about my life. I hesitated because I have a lot of responsibility towards my victims. But I agreed to work with this talented team because I trust them to tell a story that I hope will inspire and do what we fought for. “

Umesh Shukla: “We are happy to make a film about the life of such a fascinating and motivating person. Not all heroes wear cloaks, some wear the black coat. And Nikam is a real hero. He is India’s avenger who believes in justice and not revenge. “

Bhavesh Mandalia and Gaurav Shukla, “The story will be heartwarming, fun and exciting and full of tension and intrigue.” This biopic will show Ujjwal Nikam’s toughest cases he fought in India. The film will be released soon.

