Advertisement

Storm Ciara’s rapprochement has not prevented 102 migrants from crossing the English Channel on Friday.

According to the Interior Ministry, five inflatable boats with people from Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan and Syria were picked up by the Border Force.

Nine migrants reached a beach in Kent where the police arrested them.

Advertisement

The 102 migrants, which included seven children, are expected to set a new record for a single day.

The crossings took place after 90 people were picked up on Thursday and the UK had been prepared for wind speeds of up to 120 km / h and heavy rain when Storm Ciara arrived this weekend.

On the other side of the canal, the French authorities arrested “around 30 people”.

The English Channel is the busiest shipping route in the world. 500 to 600 ships sail through the narrow straits every day.

The Border Force had dealt with six incidents on Friday after being alerted by small boats heading for the UK.

In the first incident at around 1 a.m., a border force ship intercepted an inflatable boat with a group of 32 people – 26 men and six women – who presented themselves as Iranian and Iraqi nationals.

Around 2:45 a.m., a small boat was intercepted by a group of 13 people – 12 men and one woman – who presented themselves as Iranian and Afghan nationals.

In the third incident, a Border Force ship picked up a boat at around 3.55 a.m. with a group of 15 people – 14 men and one woman – who presented themselves as Iranian nationals.

At around 8:00 a.m., the Kent police arrested a group of nine people – eight men and one woman – on Sandgate beach who said they were Iranian nationals.

In the fifth incident at 10 a.m., a border force ship intercepted a boat with 10 men on board who presented themselves as Iranian, Pakistani, Afghan, and Iraqi nationals.

In the sixth incident at about 10:45 a.m., a group of 23 people – 16 men and seven women – were found on a boat who said they were Iraqi, Iranian, and Syrian nationals.

,