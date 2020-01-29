'100 Tula Para Kay Stella' will be continued

Advertisement

Director Jason Paul Laxamana shared the news in a tweet

Published 11:02 AM, January 29, 2020

MANILA, Philippines – If you can’t get enough of JC Santos and Bela Padilla in 100 Tula Para Kay Stella, here’s good news: the film gets a sequel.

Director Jason Paul Laxamana shared the news on Twitter on Tuesday, January 28 and posted a picture of himself with the movie poster and caption: “And it’s official. # 100tulaparakaystella2 # 100tulaparakaystella.”

And it’s official. # 100tulaparakaystella2 # 100tulaparakaystella pic.twitter.com/l29BsBu211

– Jason Paul Laxamana (@jplaxamana) January 28, 2020

100 Tula Para Kay Stella premiered in August 2017 on the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino (PPP). The film follows the story of Fidel Lansangan (JC), a speech-impaired student who falls in love with his fellow freshman Stella (Bela) and secretly writes her love poems to express his love.

The film was one of 3 PPP submissions to get an extensive run in the cinema after a successful premiere.

Bela and JC also play the lead role in the upcoming film On Vodka, Beers and Regrets, which will be released in the Philippine cinemas on 5 February. – Rappler.com

