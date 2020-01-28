10 songs to continue after a breakup you should definitely hear as soon as possible

Advertisement

After the end of a relationship, there are a number of steps you can take on your healing journey. Fortunately, beyond the stage where you want to hide under your covers with a bottle of Malbec and a box of Girl Scout cookies, and where you carefully work out ways to take revenge on your ex, there is a place to ‘acceptance and growth. And the many songs about continuing after a breakup can be used as stellar inspiration to get to this peaceful place.

The truth is that there is no single “right” way to move forward. For some, this requires making self-esteem a priority, by saying affirmations or other similar strategies. Others may need therapy or a journal about the breakup to overcome their emotions and gain a new perspective on how this event could be a positive thing. And for many people, it’s a question of no longer following their ex on social networks and surrounding themselves with their loved ones.

Whichever way you choose to get there, don’t forget that there is a light at the end of the tunnel – an exciting endless phase where you can finally envision life beyond your ex and rediscover who you are outside of this relationship. And when you need a little reminder of that light, queue up these super-motivating songs as soon as possible.

“Slip” – Miley Cyrus

MileyCyrusVEVO on YouTube Once upon a time, it was made for us / I woke up one day, it turned to dust / Baby, we were found, but now we are lost / So it’s time to give up.

The beauty of this breakup song is that there isn’t an ounce of resentment – it’s about acknowledging and accepting your differences from your ex. So if you’re looking to make peace with your breakup, start this thoughtful pop ballad.

“IDGAF” – Dua Lipa

I’m cutting you off / I don’t need your love / Because I’ve cried enough already / I’m done, I’ve been going on since we said goodbye.

Repeat this stimulating song when your ex is doing his best to get back into your life and you have nothing, TBH, because like Dua Lipa, you keep going.

“Better by myself” – Hey Violet

There may be something in the water / Here in California – I feel like I’m better alone … Because when I’m alone, I feel alive.

There is something intrinsically curious about hearing Rena Lovelis sing “I am better by myself” several times during this song – it basically works like a musical statement.

“Miss Movin ‘On” – Fifth Harmony

FifthHarmonyVEVO on YouTubeI am not as I used to be / I took the record over and over / You killed me, but I survived / And now I come back alive.

When thoughts about things your ex did or say start to haunt you, take a signal from Fifth Harmony and shake it like an Etch-A-Sketch. You are Miss Movin ‘On, after all.

“Watch it now” – Selena Gomez

SelenaGomezVEVO on YouTube Sure, she was sad, but now she’s happy to have dodged a bullet / Took a few years to absorb the tears / But watch it now … watch it go.

The latest versions of Selena Gomez seem to focus on healthy thinking and rebuilding your sense of self after a painful breakup (see: “Lose You To Love Me.”) But this catchy single, in particular, is a great choice. when you need a little reminder of how you kill him now that you’ve abandoned your last relationship.

“Space” – Maren Morris

MarenMorrisVEVO on YouTubeIf it takes a rocket, okay / Somewhere on more than one planet … I salute the man in the moon / Nowhere to be and nothing to do / With a year of light between me and you .

This melancholy song is one of Maren Morris’ lesser-known works, but it’s worth listening to when you’re working to move away from an unhealthy past relationship.

“Sorry not sorry” – Demi Lovato

DemiLovatoVEVO on YouTubeFeeling inspired because the tables have turned / Yeah, I’m on fire and I know it’s burning.

Do you know this feeling of happiness when you meet an ex, or do you know that they are crawling on your social networks, and you can keep your head up high because you literally thrive without them? Yeah. That’s what it’s about.

“Good as hell” – Lizzo

Woo girl, I need to take your shoes off / I have to breathe deeply, it’s time to focus on you … Boss and change your life / You can have everything, no sacrifice.

Just try listening to this pumping jam (or honestly one of Lizzo’s songs) and be sorry for you – I challenge you. Moving on could be just a few haircuts, fam.

“Better in time” – Leona Lewis

leonalewisVEVO on YouTube Everything will get better with time / And even if I really loved you / I will smile because I deserve it.

When in doubt, repeat Leona Lewis’ simple phrase: “I’m fine.” As they say, time heals everything.

“I will overtake you” – Sara Bareilles

SaraBareillesVEVO on YouTube And I’m not the girl I intend to be / I challenge you, darling, just wait and see / But this time not for you but just for me.

This song is super optimistic about the hymns of separation, but it is still as powerful as ever. Even if you are not yet completely overwhelmed by your ex, this song can provide a ray of hope that you will finally get there.

