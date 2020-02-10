10 songs from The Clash that made films better List

Advertisement

This function originally ran in April 2017 and will be republished on International Clash Day.

What really made The Clash “the only band that counts” was their ability to develop. Over six studio albums, Joe Strummer, Mick Jones, Paul Simonon and Topper Headon have proven that punk rock wasn’t limited to power chords and a lot of spit. It meant picking up on social conflicts and issues and putting them into a multitude of sounds and stories that had to do with people at all times, which is why their self-titled debut in 1977 finally turned from a blitzkrieg of noise to reggae, dub , funk, ska and rockabilly about the following five albums.

Advertisement

Because they were so diverse – seriously, listen to “White Riot”, then “Rock the Casbah”, then “The Magnificent Seven” and then something like “Straight to Hell” or “Sean Flynn” – it is unreal what The Clash has to offer Ideal for celluloid for a long time. Your sound palette can trace a number of scenes, and it hasn’t got as many as you might think over the years. In fact, it wasn’t until the 90s that the producers (and, um, Strummer himself) came up with the idea that The Clash was ideal for the cinema. Since then, they have graced both living rooms and theaters.

Before that, we put together 10 songs from The Clash that really produced a handful of great (and extraordinary) films, including one that doubled the boyos to perfection. Since we focus exclusively on films, we have unfortunately left out a number of ideal and iconic appearances on the small screen, from “Train in Vain”, which offers a beautiful acoustic metaphor in season five of “The Wire”, to “Should I stay or should i go? “Terrifying Winona Ryder in season one of Stranger Things. Rest assured, those moments have been in our minds all the time, but unfortunately they don’t belong on this list.

So put the “remote control” down, click ahead and try not to be “hateful” …

– Michael Roffman

editor in chief