10 Oscar winners on tour

Many consider Oscar Night the most glamorous evening of the year. Spotlights wave across the sky, the red carpet is rolled out, the stars (both celebrities and celestials) are out, and everyone dresses in nines. But don’t make the mistake of thinking that the Academy Awards are only in Hollywood. For years, rock stars have been rubbing their elbows with the Tinseltown elite on Oscar night – and even taking the little gold man home with them. It is a tradition that is almost as old as the actual Grammys.

While talents like Barbra Streisand and Cher were able to take Oscars home because of their acting skills, well-known music artists were usually nominated and awarded for doing what they do best: writing and perfecting song for the film in question. It can be as simple as the Beatles playing their own songs in Let It Be, as inspired as Eminem, who serves the 8 Mile anthem, or as unexpected as Nine Inch Nails’ frontman, Trent Reznor, who composes for The Social a second career spurs network.

In 2020, legends from the popular music world will once again compete for Oscar recognition. Elton John and Bernie Taupin – one of the greatest author collaborations in rock’n’roll history – have been nominated for their contribution to last year’s Elton John Biopic Rocketman. Meanwhile, songwriting legend Randy Newman is keeping his fingers crossed for his work on the wonderful Marriage Story and the popular Toy Story 4 in the categories Original Score and Original Song.

In this sense, ten Oscar-winning artists are on tour here, while we count the days up to the 92nd Oscar.