Järntorget / Långgatorna, Gothenburgent

Gothenburg is a city that is easy to love. While Stockholm tries to impress with polished, hyper-stylized stains, the second city is more natural and nowhere as cool as in Järntorget and Långgatorna, where the locals let off steam. At this place on the south bank of the Gota, seafarers and dockers once looked for a good time with money in their pockets, and a lively pub culture still shapes the neighborhood today. There was also a more sour side that was long replaced by restaurants, culture, and even an annual street party. Hela Dagen Lång, this is what Sweden comes closest to the carnival in Notting Hill.

See and do

Whether from a bar or live in one of the many venues – music is a constant theme at Långgatorna, and vinyl junkies will find two of Gothenburg’s best record stores within two minutes. Dirty records (Andra Långgatan 4) offers a carefully selected selection of LPs, ranging from funk to psychedelia from the 1960s. Take the time to think about your purchase in your in-house café. Gothenburg’s largest second-hand music store is a few minutes west. Andra Långgatans ski trade (No. 33), where it is worth leaving a little time to dig through endless plate shelves. Rarities can be found and patience is rewarded.

When it comes to entertainment, this part of Gothenburg is full of choices and offers two of the city’s most respected cultural venues. Housed in an old cinema Pustervik (Järntorgsgatan 12-14) has been entertaining locals since the beginning of the 20th century and offers live music and a number of club nights. FolkteaternTop-class theater and film screenings as well as other performances with spoken word and music take place at the nearby Olof Palmes Plats.

For something less demanding, but still highly satisfying, hike up Järntorgsgatan Zamenhof (Esperantoplatsen 5), a huge room that is open from breakfast until late at night and in which the jewel in the crown is a vintage play room. Experience your childhood with arcade and pinball machines, compete against the giant Jenga or compete with locals at table tennis.

to eat and drink

Tacos & Tequila

Visit for a reasonably priced meal at a distinctive venue Café Magasinet (Tredje Långgatan 9) in the former neighborhood auction house. Sourdough pizza is the specialty and a cozy, plant-filled terrace with a glass roof conveys the feeling of being outdoors without being exposed to the changeable weather in Gothenburg.

Next door, Tacos & Tequila (Tredje Långgatan 9) is a very popular place for lunch and dinner, best known for its ceviche with blackened salmon. Queuing for a table may be necessary, but the policy of non-reservation is a blessing: Swedes book tables weeks in advance if they have a chance.

The Gothenburg beer scene has exploded in the past decade. Complete the day at what it is Soho beer house (Andra Långgatan 5). This cozy but lively bar offers a large selection of the city’s microbreweries. The knowledgeable staff will be happy to help you choose. Dugges, a brewery at the top of Gothenburg’s Craft Beer Surge, is a must for beer lovers.

Where to sleep

There is no hotel in Långgatorna, and that’s a good thing: it gives the locals an authentic feel, but a 20-minute walk or 10-minute tram ride connects the neighborhood to downtown Gothenburg. There, Avalon Hotel The B&B (doubles from £ 86) is Feng Shui certified and has stylish rooms and a rooftop pool with great views.

Lee Roden

University district, Brussels

Photo: Jean-Paul Remy

This part of Brussels, which is connected to the public transport network but is far from the tourist path, is home to as many older people as young professionals looking for bars and boutiques. It is just as likely that you are speaking to a newcomer from Africa who opens his dream restaurant as you are to a septuarian Belgian bar owner. In recent years, the student population – home to the city’s main French and Flemish universities – has attracted emerging talent and new investment. By the end of 2020, the former red brick barracks will be located north of Etterbeek’s train, tram and bus stops See U project full of sustainable small businesses, including Brussels’s first pram-friendly café, cinema, velodrome and weekly organic market.

See and do

The area is a paradise for entrepreneurs. Wine, liquor and cigar shop Boire et Fumer (Drink and Smoke) has been on 38 Avenue de l’Université for 57 years. It has been run by the local Philippe Degand since 2005. At 62 rue des Hellènes, the surveyor Jean-Baptiste Jonné trained to become a chocolate maker to open his first shop. L’Alchimie du Chocolat, in 2001. Ariane Noël, the manager of the independent fashion boutique Cheep (110 Avenue des Saisons) says its customers range from young students to women in their 90s. Another entrepreneur, Rachida Bouganzir, oversees the Haricot Magique Cafe am See U, with a large indoor and outdoor area for parents and small children. After shopping and coffee, go to Cimitière d’Ixelles Admire the Art Nouveau tombstones in a place called Père Lachaise of Ixelles.

to eat and drink

The Place de la Petite Suisse is the place where you can enjoy high quality Asian cuisine. Chinese, Vietnamese and Thai restaurants are waiting for your visit. bar Le Montmartre Since the 1960s, there has been an establishment on the same square for students, academics and couples who are looking for a quiet pasti or evening with live music, but also like beer fans Tavernier (445 Chaussée de Boondael). The expensive one Caves d’Alex The restaurant (14 rue Eugène Cattoir) moved from a location close to the European Parliament to a spectacular former wine cellar last year. La Verveine (375 Avenue de la Couronne) serves French-Moroccan fusion cuisine in a relaxed atmosphere. No. 570 is across the street Café Ricardo, Serving excellent Portuguese food for a predominantly Portuguese audience.

For wickedly good pastries, gluten-free baked goods Chambelland opened its first branch outside of Paris at 42 Avenue de l’Universite 2018, while the artisanal boulangerie La Fleur du Pain opened a new branch at 449 Chaussée de Boondael this year.

Where to sleep

The lack of tourists means there are no hotels in the neighborhood, but Avenue Louise and The are a short tram 8 ride away Pantone hotel (Double room only from € 59), whereby the room allocation is based on the “mood and preferred color” of the guest.

Emily Waterfield

El Cabanyal, Valencia

Poblats Marítims, El Cabanyal. Photo: Gonzalo Azumendi / Alamy

While the rest of Valencia underwent a Bilbao makeover in the early 2000s, the city council at the time dealt with the fishing district of El Cabanyal, 5 km east of the center. She wanted to drive a chic new street through the picturesque streets and tear down 1,600 houses, many of which were decorated with original Art Nouveau tiles. It was classified as a “listed area of ​​cultural importance”, but the district was still threatened with forced orders and destruction until protests by local activists blocked the settlement by the courts.

El Cabanyal has been on the rise in recent years, but this authentic piece of the city remains undiscovered for most tourists. While there is a new cosmopolitan atmosphere, the neighborhood’s traditional personality is valued by locals, and the new shops and bars that are emerging everywhere tend to respect and adapt the local architecture rather than replace it. Getting here by subway is a breeze, and since it’s flat, it’s fun to explore by bike. Rent one at Santamarcelita (Calle de la Reina 11) for € 10 per day or take a guided bike tour with you Poblados de la Mar (25 € per person, Mondays and Fridays at 10 a.m. in English), from the bike shop Todobici on Calle Serrería.

See and do

On Las Arenas beach, turn onto Calle Mediterraneo and follow the tram tracks – but keep an ear open as you move quietly. El Cabanyal’s grid layout makes it difficult to get lost. The area is home to two excellent and under-visited museums: Museo Semana Santa Marinera (Calle del Rosari 1, closed Mon, free Sun), explains the rituals of Easter week; and Museo del Arroz (Rosari 3, € 2, closed Mon, free Sun), housed in an old rice mill, provides information about the main ingredient of classic paella.

Not all tiled houses are in good condition – and all are private, so only admire from the outside. Examples of this are Calle Lluch 219 (upper floor), Calle Progreso 262 and Calle Mediterraneo 37 with a mosaic in which oxen pull a fishing boat out of the water.

El Drac del Cabanyal (Calle de la Reina 191B) sells traditional tiles and other handicrafts and in the next street Hilos, Cuerdas and Redes (Calle Lluch 159) is a traditional shop selling nautical ropes and other boat accessories. Bookstore-cum-bar La Batisfera (Calle de la Reina 167) is a beautiful place to browse Spanish and English books, and the bar offers good vegetarian options.

Mercado del Cabanyal (daily except Sundays) is a mini version of Valencia’s central market selling local specialties such as horchata (a milk drink made from tiger nuts) mercadillo The street market on Calle Vilar mainly sells clothes and household goods.

to eat and drink

La Fabrica de Hielo

There are many traditional places in El Cabanyal: Casa Montaña (C / Jose Benillure 69) is a classic bar that has been around since 1836. The specialties include anchovies and mussels in various ways. However, try the beans roasted with Iberian ham. The wine selection covers pretty much all of Spain. For authentic fish dishes (such as savory cakes with squid ink and locally grown oysters), we recommend Taska Lareina (C / Reina 173) in a basement behind one of the best facades of the Cabanyal.

Try for a simple, cheap meal Bodega Bar Flor (C / Marti Grajales 21) next to the market, which has been open to the locals since 1893 (rice dishes dominate: you can’t go wrong with paella, but for something else try arròs amb fesol i naps – rice with white beans and turnip) , Ca Tere (C / Reina 61), in another modernist building, also specializes in rice, but without much choice.

The best place for breakfast is Horno San Vicente (Progreso 148), who sells fresh ensaïmadas, soft rolls made with lard and dusted with sugar. The best horchata is from the ice specialist La Jijonenca (C / Padre Luis Navarro 307 and Paseo Neptuno 26). For snacks La Pascuala (C / Lluch 299) serves incredibly large bocadillos.

The hippest place for a drink is La Fabrica de Hielo, a huge bar in a former ice cream factory, one street from the beach (C / Jose Ballaster Gonzalvo 37). It offers an extensive program of live music and art events, as well as tapas delivered by a food truck.

Where to sleep

On a palm-lined street in the middle of the neighborhood Apartamentos Barracart (from € 100 per night) has seven bright apartments with large windows. Hotel Neptuno (Double room from 75 € B&B) is a spacious option right on the beach. Further south, near the port, Balcon al Mar (Double room only from 55 €) is a pleasant, inexpensive place with bicycles for guests.

Nick Inman

Bonfim, postage

Salut au Monde!



This once bourgeois enclave, in which rents explode in the city center, quickly resonates with a young, creative crowd. It is only a 20-minute walk from the city center and is great for main exits: the bus and train stations of Porto are right on the doorstep, and there is a subway line to the airport.

See and do

There are no shopping centers in Bonfim, but there are many cool, independent shops, mainly in Rua de Santo Ildefonso. Pay attention to the bookstore Inc. (No. 25), a new outpost of the lifestyle outlet patch (No. 95) and the intimate center for cheese and preserves Queijaria Amaral (No. 190).

Bonfim has always been home to the art faculty of the University of Porto. This is for contemporary art Senhora Presidenta (Joaquim António de Aguiar 65) and Lehmann + Silva Galleries (Duque da Terceira 179) never disappoint. This is recently launched for fans of documentary photography Salut au Monde! (Santos Pousada, 620) is a must.

For a wonderful view over the Douro, stroll through the Parque de Nova Sintra (R. do Barão de Nova Sintra). Formerly private, this small green park is now owned by the water authority and has a wonderful collection of old fountains.

to eat and drink

One of the delights of Bonfim’s relative seclusion from the tourist boom in Porto is the plethora of old-school restaurants. Try for a classic dinner in the neighborhood Madureiras (Rodrigues de Freitas 1) for grilled tiger prawns or a francesinha (sandwiches on the doorstep). Local favorite Casa Aleixo (Estação 216) makes a medium octopus with rice. Pulled pork sandwiches at Casa Guedes (Praça dos Poveiros 130) are another local staple.

There are also a number of exceptional new restaurants. At the top of the list Pedro Limãoon the west side of Bonfim, led by an architect and chef who serves upscale cuisine at fair prices (10 courses € 49); It has recently added upstairs studio rooms. If your bag is meat-free, return to the middle Árvore do Mundo (Duque de Loulé 228) and manna (R. da Conceição 60) serve excellent vegan / vegetarian food (manna also does yoga classes).

Cafes and bars can be found on almost every corner. The trendy meeting places include a coffee house with specialties Combi (Morgado de Mateus 29) and brunch lunch coffee bar bird the passage (Duque de Loulé 185). For great cocktails (and pizza) go to TerraPlana (Av.Rodrigues de Freitas 287).

Where to sleep

Bonfim’s charm is mainly due to the elegant townhouses from the early 20th century. Nobody is more noble than myhomeinporto (from € 200 for 2 nights), a boutique guest house run by former interior designer Juan de Mayoralgo. The 10-room, French-inspired, is similarly stylish cocorico Guest house (double room only from 90 €).

Oliver Balch

Neukölln, Berlin

Klunkerkranich is on the roof of a shopping center. Photo: Marc Vidal / Alamy

Around a decade ago, Neukölln in southeast Berlin was something like a backwater – a no man’s land beyond the trendy center. Then the international creative people and students discovered the cheap rents and the dark atmosphere of the area and moved in between Turks, Kurds and Arabs to create today’s multicultural atmosphere. Shack-like kebab shops and chic restaurants, shisha cafes and shabby-chic pubs, underground art galleries and commercial casinos are side by side, and there is always something new to discover.

Visit the main street Sonnennallee to enjoy delicious, cheap Palestinian and Lebanese food. Walk southwest to the village of Rixdorf, past stone churches, cobblestone streets and the beautiful Comenius botanical garden. Try the hip Weserstrasse if you want to have a drink late at night. and for pampering brunch and vintage browsing, it’s hard to surpass the area that overlaps with Kreuzberg (Kreuzkölln). The coolest area is probably the dynamic, rapidly changing Schillerkiez next to Tempelhofer Park, the location of the former city airport and the Berlin Airlift, which is now a huge recreation area where you can land, cycle and ride the rollerblade on the former runway ,

See and do

Loophole. Photo: Anastasia Cazabon

Given the creative influx and affordable rents, it’s not surprising that there are numerous galleries and cultural spaces in the neighborhood. These tend to be small and experimental loophole (Boddinstraße 60), a club and music venue in a former brothel that also does site-specific work. The bigger one Kindl Center for Contemporary Art (€ 5, free under 18 years, Am Sudhaus 3) is located in a former brewery and offers installations and live performances.

The neighborhood is known for its vintage shops and stores, which are also cafes. Sing Blackbird At Sanderstrasse 11 there are shoes, jewelry and second-hand clothing as well as juices, vegan pancakes and bagels. Rag and Bone Man (Briesestrasse 9) focuses on home decor and flowers and offers therapeutic services such as advice. Shio (Weichselstrasse 59) works with local designers and leads pretty and ethically minded paper crafts, jewelry, clothing and home design objects. For eating that Turkish market There is a large selection of fresh products and textiles on the Maybachufer on the Landwehr Canal every Tuesday and Friday.

to eat and drink

For something cheap, happy and filling, hole-in-the-wall Berliner Burger International At Pannierstraße 5 there are specialties such as the godmother with mozzarella and serrano ham as well as murderous wedges of sweet potato. Vietnamese joint Hamy (Hasenheide 10) also offers delicious daily specials for lunch for only € 5 while vegans enjoy Two planets (Hermannstraße 230), whose offerings include a famous sourdough bread with avocado, delicious cakes and great salads. Swisher options include Lavanderia Vecchia (Flughafenstraße 46), which serves rustic trattoria cuisine in a former laundromat, and a chic new dessert restaurant coda (Friedelstraße 47), which was awarded a Michelin star for its innovative menu with hearty and sweet ingredients. The full menu costs € 138 per person, but you can order a cocktail or à la carte after dinner at the bar.

For a drink after dinner, there are a dozen great bars in Weserstrasse alone ON (No. 40) with flea market furniture and frothy beer on tap to a chic cocktail bar Animal (No. 42) right up the street. In summer you go to wattled crane (Karl-Marx-Straße 66), hidden on the roof of a shopping center, with a relaxed DIY aesthetic, decent DJs and a view of the city. If you want to get things under control, Sameheads and Gries mill leads you until the next day, sometimes even longer.

Where to sleep

There are not many hotels here, but there are Hüttenpalast (from 70 € per night) is the epitome of Berlin with its self-made / decorated caravans and huts in a former factory.

Paul Sullivan

Powiśle, Warsaw

There are many great summer pubs in Powiśle. Photo: kpzfoto / Alamy

The main street of the Powiśle district on the left bank of the Vistula was once a reserve for dodgy bikers and lonely fishermen. Thanks to the economic boom in Poland, it now resembles a carnival every summer when the temperature normally exceeds 30 ° C. It’s time to give up the prejudice that Warsaw is gray and cold because it’s really green and hot in the best part of the year. Pubs and river boats offer craft beers and street food cocktails, from pierogi dumplings to pho soup (Warsaw has a large Vietnamese community). Powiśle was at the forefront of the Warsaw Uprising against Nazi Germany and proudly wears his splinter scars. It is fitting that the neighborhood now deals exclusively with cyclists, inline skaters, volleyball, trampolines, picnics, deck chairs, ice cream, live music, dancing and sand games.

See and do

In summer, it’s best to approach Powiśle free of charge and seasonally tramwaje wodne (Water trams) that bring people to and from the wild beaches on the opposite bank of the river or by ferry Veturilo City bike (March-November only) – your first 20 minutes are free. The landmark of Powiśle is Warsaw University Library (open to both the public and students) with an impressive facade made of copper plates with texts in Hebrew, Arabic, Greek, Old Russian and Old Polish. The roof garden offers a spectacular view. The neighboring Copernicus Science Center is ideal for children who can spend hours on the interactive displays. To go shopping, Femi stories (Browarna 4) has women’s and girls’ clothing from independent manufacturers. Poland is one of the largest furniture manufacturers in the world, and buying chairs is rarely an option for vacationers. Moma Studio (Wybrzeże Kościuszkowskie 45) also has unusual household and kitchen items. Down to the Świętokrzyski bridge, Elektrownia (Zajęcza 2b), a former power station, is gradually filling up with high-quality shops and restaurants – a visit is worthwhile for the industrial architecture of the early 20th century.

to eat and drink

The gourmet restaurant of Elektrownia is Niewinni Czarodzieje 2.0, options include beef carpaccio with truffles. Warsaw is one of the most vegan-friendly cities in the world Veg deli (Radna 14), with pumpkin burgers and spinach feta ravioli. Also worth seeing are the seasonal barges and snack stands on the river, which change every year.

Where to sleep

On the southern edge of Powiśle Inbed hostel The B&B (dormitory bed from GBP 9, double room with bathroom GBP 26) has bright, modern rooms near the metro. The middle-class park is located on the river bank logos (Double room only £ 45). A luxury option is that of Robert De Niro Nobu in the Rialto (Prices tba), opening in the city center in spring.

Keith Lockram

Holešovice, Prague

Photo: Francis Amiand

To the north of Prague’s city center, on the left bank of the Vltava, beyond Letná Park, Holešovice has long been considered a desolate neighborhood with little to offer locals, let alone visitors. The impressive resurgence of the past decade was largely thanks to creative and commercial entrepreneurs who used low rents and empty spaces – apartment blocks, factories – to create a vibrant infrastructure of galleries, shops, cafes, clubs and bars. Holešovice is not as picture-perfect as Stare Mesto (the old town) or Mala Strana over the river, but the mixture of industrial buildings, apartment buildings from the 19th and early 20th centuries (with some nice Art Nouveau blocks) and occasional communist monsters is interesting meandering, and there are also many cultural delicacies.

See and do

In Holešovice there are big stars like the spacious ones, filled with airplanes and cars National Technical Museum (Kostelní 42) and the Veletrzni palace (Dukelských hrdinů 47), part of the city’s National Gallery, but also a lot of contemporary art. The Dox Center for Contemporary Art (Poupětova 1) helped to make the neighborhood known when it opened in 2008. Great exhibitions are regularly held in a former factory complex. With the revived Prague market (on Bubenské dam), a former slaughterhouse, now houses international theater and circus rooms Jatka 78 and the Transformer Gallery, Other hotspots are Chemistry gallery near the Hlávkův bridge, cultural center La Fabrika (32 Komunardů) for theater and concerts, and the very popular Organic eco independent cinema on Františka Křížka Street, where events and festivals take place. For a hint of green, the hillside of Letná Park offers a beautiful view of the city and the beer gardens. Just a few minutes’ walk north is the former Stromovka Royal Game Reserve, the largest green space in the city.

The small but lively Veverkova street has developed into a mini-hub for buyers thanks to several retail hotspots in the immediate vicinity. It’s right at Bistro 8 (see below) Garage shop (No. 6), for sneakers and vinyl and fashion store Jakoby (No. 8), for unisex coats, dresses and sweaters as well as vintage outlet Prepare with love, The designer shop is on the other side of the street (No. 7) Helena Darbujanovawho sells her own chairs, tables and lamps in addition to works by other Czech designers, and Page five (No. 5), which holds an international selection of books, magazines and posters and also organizes product launches and events. Another great event to watch out for is the pop-up Minzmarkt, which brings together Czech interior designers, fashion and jewelry designers on the Prague market and other venues.

to eat and drink

Cafe Letka.

The range of food and drinks is healthy and growing steadily. There is a selection of trendy breakfast and brunch spots from Cafe Letka (Letohradská 44) with its rough walls and nicely large windows to the spacious industrial chic of Vnitroblock (Tusarova 31), which is both a gallery and a concept store. For delicious Czech pastries and cakes, we recommend the simple one Erhart Confectionery (Milady Horáková 56). The stylish Bistro Jankovcova (Jankovcova 14a) has sweet or savory breakfast, soups and salads, and Bistro 8 (Veverkova 1410/8) serves Sunday brunch, brisket burger and pulled pork tacos. Chic for dinner SaSaZu on the Prague market, which combines Asian fusion cuisine with normal DJ sets, or Bar Cobra (M Horáková 8), whose menu includes mezze plates, wild boar with pasta and a large selection of wines and cocktails. If you still have energy to hit the dance floor, grungy Cross club (Plynární 23) has live shows, DJ evenings and themed parties almost every evening during the slicker Mecca (U Průhonu 3) is the place for house music all night long.

Where to sleep

There are several places to stay in Holešovice. Price-conscious travelers can settle in the friendly and vibrant hotel Sir Tobys Hostel (private double room only from £ 30). Something upscale Mama Shelter (Double room only from £ 50) in a former listed communist hotel.

Paul Sullivan

Ostiense, Rome

Centrale Montemartini, “probably Rome’s most underrated museum”. Photo: Alessandra Benedetti / Getty Images

In the district of Ostiense, right on the Tiber, there used to be a power plant, an uneasy river port and a gasometer, the skeleton of which still rises. It is named after Via Ostiensis, an arterial road that in ancient times led from the city’s livestock market to the port city of Ostia. Today Ostiense has shaken off its industrial past and has become a bastion of new restaurants, street art and bars. A spread of campuses means that there is a large student population, but there is also an international crowd that is attracted by reasonable rents and a subway connection to the city center. Come here to eat lavishly and admire historical sites away from the crowds.

See and do

As one of the city’s four main basilicas, St. Paul’s Outside the Walls at Piazzale San Paolo 1 enjoys a quiet flow of visitors, far from its more well-known counterpart St. Peter. While it suffered a fire in the 19th century and was repaired for a long time, the old mosaics and the 13th century cloister have been preserved. The latter is a wonderful place to relax after a day of sightseeing. Via Ostiense is further down Centrale Montemartini, probably Rome’s most underrated museum. Originally an electricity company, the room was abandoned until 2005 to house works of art from the crowded Capitoline Museums. Discover the delightful juxtaposition of delicate classic statues and unusual diesel engines and turbines. Head north towards Trastevere and into the city center (watch out for lively street art) and take a look around the city Not catholic cemetery, the final resting place of the romantic poets and former residents of Rome John Keats and Percy Bysshe Shelley (Via Caio Cestio 12). The ancient pyramid of Caius CestiusThe church was built around 12 BC. Built and watches over the cemetery. Visitors can visit the pyramid every third and fourth Saturday and Sunday of the month (entrance in Via Raffaele Persichetti).

Shops are not Ostiense’s strength, but cheese, olive oil, pasta, wine and other edible souvenirs can be bought in the gastronomic megastore Eatalyon the south side of Ostiense train station. Beyond the basilica, zero waste shop Negozio Leggero sells everything from beauty products to chocolate to spices, all without packaging (Via Chiabrera 80).

Porto Fluviale.

to eat and drink

Locals and expats flock to the restaurant and micro bakery marigold (Via Giovanni da Empoli 37), geführt von Sophie aus Dänemark und ihrem kalabresischen Partner Domenico, für die gemütliche Atmosphäre und die heimeligen Gerichte. Anstelle des traditionellen italienischen Frühstücks mit Caffè und Cornetto (Croissant) werden Gerichte wie Eggs Benedict, Pancakes oder Fluffy Cheese Omelettes serviert. Zum Mittag- und Abendessen gibt es handgemachte Pasta und jede Menge Gemüse-üppige Gerichte.

Von Kritikern erwähnt – dieses Jahr wurde es sogar in die begehrte Bib Gourmand-Liste des Michelin-Reiseführers aufgenommen – Trattoria Pennestri (Via Giovanni da Empoli 5) flirtet sowohl mit traditioneller römischer als auch mit Gourmetküche. Legen Sie sich in einen glänzenden Teller mit Carbonara oder Hauptspeisen wie gerösteten Tintenfisch mit Paprika, Minze und Joghurt. und Spanferkel mit Steinpilzen und Myrte. Es besteht keine Chance, dass Sie ohne Reservierung einen Tisch wackeln.

Englisch: emagazine.credit-suisse.com/app/art … = 157 & lang = en Staunch Titanen von Cucina Romana wie Kutteln, Cacio e Pepe und Stockfisch verankern die Küche von Osteria Fratelli Mori in der Nähe des Friedhofs (Via dei Conciatori 10). Es ist auch eines der seltenen Restaurants in Rom, das problemlos eine große Gruppe aufnehmen kann. Sobald die Sonne untergeht, gehen Sie zu Caffè Letterario (Via Ostiense 95), ein Café, eine Buchhandlung und ein kultureller Raum, der als Cocktailbar erstrahlt. Bei heißem Wetter genießen Sie ein Glas Rot auf der Terrasse im T-Bar (Via Ostiense 182) oder im Innenhof von Porto Fluviale (Via del Porto Fluviale 22). Für nächtliche Knabbereien gibt es mit Schokoladensplittern übersäte süße Brötchen von Il Pangocciolaio (Via dei Magazzini Generali 15) war genau das Richtige.

Where to sleep

Gasometer Urban Suites (Studio mit Küchenzeile ab 86 €) ist eine ehemalige Wollverarbeitungsanlage, die zum Hotel mit Fitnessraum und Dachterrasse umgebaut wurde.

Alexandra Bruzzese

Dorćol, Belgrad

Foto: Aliaksei Kruhlenia / Alamy

Zwischen dem touristischen Viertel Skadarlija, der riesigen Festung Kalemegdan und dem Ufer der Donau hat Dorćol eine angenehme Atmosphäre, die nicht sofort kühl klingt. Aber es war schon immer der Schrittmacher für die Bars und Restaurants der Stadt. In den von Bäumen gesäumten Straßen des südlichen Teils – Gornji (Upper) Dorćol – finden sich die üblichen Belgrader Villen und Wohnungen aus der Tito-Ära des frühen 20. Jahrhunderts mit gelegentlicher Jugendstilschönheit. Dies ist ein klassisches Bar-Territorium mit neuen Eröffnungen und alten Favoriten in Straßen wie Strahinjića Bana, Kneginje Ljubice und Kralja Petra.

Aber fahren Sie nach Dornji (Lower) Dorćol in Richtung Donau, und die Lage wird immer schwieriger. Flippige kleine Cafés, Handwerksbrauereien, Kunstzentren und Straßenkunst übernehmen heruntergekommene Industriegebäude. Es ist nicht schön, aber es ist der Ort, an dem sich die Dinge zügig bewegen.

Sehen und tun

Dorćol Platz.

Dorćol Platz (Dobračina 59) in Dornji Dorćol ist eine Sammlung von alten Industriegebäuden, die in ein angenehm heruntergekommenes Kulturzentrum mit einem Café und einem Garten umgewandelt wurden. Es beherbergt alles von Auftritten und Vinylmärkten bis hin zu Festivals, einschließlich des Mikser Festival of Design, das jeden Mai stattfindet. Von hier sind es nur wenige Gehminuten zum Museum für Wissenschaft und Technologie (Skenderbegova 51), deren Exponate auf unterhaltsame Weise die Geschichte der Technologie in Serbien nachzeichnen. Fans von Vintage-Ausrüstung sollten sich informieren Jane Doe Vintage-Shop (Kapetan Mišina 17) und sein größerer Concept Store und Bar (Gospodar Jevremova 25). Dorćol ist nicht besonders reich an Grünflächen, aber es gibt einen schönen, breiten Rad- und Fußweg entlang der Donau und am Novak Tennis Center von Novak Djokovic vorbei.

Essen und Trinken

Die Auswahl an Bars und Restaurants in Dorćol ist ziemlich schwindelerregend. Auf der grünen Strahinjića Bana gibt es traditionelle und althergebrachte Favoriten, aber nur einen kurzen Spaziergang in Richtung Süden. Blaznavac (Kneginje Ljubice 18) serves £4 cocktails and £1.50 pints of beer in a fantastically bonkers garden and equally eccentric interior. It’s just a few feet from Iris New Balkan Cuisine (Kneginje Ljubice 11), which does more elegant versions of hefty Serbian dishes, including pork neck (£7).

The craze for craft beer hasn’t passed Belgrade by: there are several brewpubs around Dorćol. Gvint Brewery in Dorćol Platz is a genial place to try lagers and ales for about £1.50 a pint. At the Beogradski Market (Žorža Klemansoa 19), craft breweries such as Dogma and Tron share the vast hangar-like space with food stalls selling anything from tapas to sushi.

In the midst of Dornji Dorćol’s street art and ramshackle former workshops, fine-dining restaurant Homa (Senjanina Ive) stands out with its gleaming white minimalism. Plates of poached trout with trout roe (£14) and steak tartare with bone marrow (£12) are pricey by local standards, but worth it.

Where to stay

Fifties decor meets industrial chic in Smokvica B&B (doubles from €65), with six airy rooms in a 1929 villa in Upper Dorćol. Its lively bar and restaurant spills into a courtyard garden.

Mary Novakovich

Quartier de la Réunion, Paris

La Botica

The 20th arrondissement, in eastern Paris, is well-known for the place where Oscar Wilde and Edith Piaf are buried, but a short walk away, hidden from the crowds, is a genuine village, Charonne, little known to tourists. Circular Place de la Réunion, laid out in 1850, is the heart of this friendly, bohemian quartier populaire, a multicultural area of working families, artists and musicians. The square comes alive on Thursday and Sunday mornings, when it teems with people browsing market stalls set up by butchers, cheese- and fishmongers, and fruit and vegetable sellers.

But there is another hub here that is open every day, from 7am to 2am. Café Sans Nom, on the corner of rue de la Réunion, does not need a name (or a website) as it is more a community centre for everyone living in or passing by the square, from school-run mums or pensioners sipping a coffee while reading newspapers and books from the cafe’s free library, to the crowd who arrive for drinks after midnight.

See and do

You won’t find chic boutiques in this neighbourhood, but rather quirky, ethical shops such as L’Escargot d’Or (53 rue de Bagnolet) where Gilles Coolen roasts fairtrade coffee beans and makes delicious artisan chocolate. On the other side of the street (no 52), Agnès Baracco stocks Au Bon Vingt, her pioneering natural wine cellar, with over 400 varieties, which she loves explaining to visitors. At no 69, La Botica (no 69) is a new shop and gallery showcasing young artists, designers and stylists, with changing themes that cover photography and illustration, jewellery and vintage clothes, prints and ceramics.

Eat and drink

Les Mondes Bohèmes

Everyone’s favourite Sunday begins at 6pm in the funky Quartier Rouge bistro (52 rue de Bagnolet), which hosts a weekly three-hour jazz jam session. Entry is free and a glass of wine is €3.50, but be sure to contribute when the musicians’ hat is passed round. It also serves tasty no-frills French cuisine, but for a bit more choice, take a five-minute walk to romantic rue des Vignoles, which is lined with laid-back bars and restaurants. La Petite Fabrique (no 15) is a spacious bio-canteen offering a perfect combination of organic cuisine (maybe vegetarian paella, juicy beef tournedos or a vegan sweet potato gratin with seitan sausages) and natural wines, served at long communal tables.

Almost next door, Les Mondes Bohèmes (no 31) is a popular hangout whose verdant covered terrace resembles a greenhouse; it’s great for salads, burgers and ice-cream.

Moki Bar

Wander down some of the narrow plant-lined alleyways (impasses) off rue des Vignoles – perhaps the evocative Impasse Satan or bucolic Impasse Poule – and imagine the time when this was all vineyards, la campagne à Paris. For a last drink, finish up at the arty Moki Bar (no 61), enjoying its kitsch 1970s decor and pinball machines, exhibitions, funky music and great mojitos.

Where to stay

Recently renovated Hôtel Terre Neuve (doubles from €99 room-only) is five minutes’ walk from Place de la Réunion, but the fashion-minded may prefer the Philip Starck-designed Mama Shelter (doubles from €139 room only), the first of this now-global hip hotel chain.

John Brunton

