10 must-read stories before BIRDS OF PREY (AND THE FANTASTIC EMANCIPATION OF A HARLEY QUINN)

When a Harley-oriented follow-up to Suicide Squad was first invented, the idea of ​​a Birds of Prey film leaked out at the same time as a Gotham City Sirens film – the latter another comic book by the team, but with Harley Quinn, Poison ivy and cat woman. While that’s not what we got, it’s easy to see the DNA of this book in the upcoming film.

From the aftermath of “Batman R.I.P.”, Gotham City Sirens would do a lot to establish the relationship between three of Gotham’s most famous women. They never really trust each other, but the basis for their later characterization has been laid to this day. “Ends” ends the series and the author Peter Calloway gives them a way forward. Despite the struggles and their sometimes very difficult relationship, Ivy, Selina and Harley are right about each other because they recognize that they have made a significant bond.

This list includes the limitation that it’s much better if you read the 22 issues that precede this sheet – but it’s still a solid story for fans who want to understand the Gotham ecosystem and want to know how characters like Harley Quinn go with it.