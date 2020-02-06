10 labor organizers detained in Caloocan released

Advertisement

They are released after more than 24 hours in prison, even though they have not committed a crime

Published on February 7, 2020 at 7:55 am

Updated February 7, 2020 at 7:56 a.m.

MANILA, Philippines – The 10 labor organizers who worked with Bukluran Ng Manggagawang Pilipino and were arrested during a strike were released on Wednesday afternoon, February 6th.

In a Facebook post, former Ateneo School of Government dean Antonio La Viña announced that his son, Rafael La Viña, and nine other work organizers were released by the police after no charges were brought against them.

The 10 were arrested on Tuesday morning when a month-long strike against Cosmic Enterprises was broken up by private security forces. The police later sided with the strikers and ended with the arrest of the 10th (READ: Caloocan police asked to stop the “illegal” detention of 10 labor organizers)

“The police would not have intervened in a legitimate strike in favor of management and the Cosmic 10 should not have been arrested,” said La Viña.

A lawyer, La Viña, found that despite their freedom, the 10 union organizers were still detained for more than 24 hours despite having committed no crime.

Working groups also previously indicated that the labor dispute should not have been resolved by the police, as it was the responsibility of the Ministry of Labor and Employment. – Rappler.com