10 coolest alternative versions of SUPERMAN from around the world

Love him or hate him, this hero who has become a villain shows what human selfishness and immaturity can do to a young person who has the name and powers of Superman.

Superboy Prime is from Earth Prime, where superheroes are just fictional comic stories. (Earth-Prime, introduced in 1968 by the writer Cary Bates, was supposed to represent our earth.) His parents called him Clark Kent, although they knew about the fictional Superman of the same name. But it turned out that he was also a Kryptonian and developed powers like his namesake.

Soon after becoming a hero, he was involved in the 1985 DC event Crisis on Multiple Earths, which eliminated DC’s multiverse. Superboy-Prime’s world was destroyed and he went into a “paradise dimension” with a handful of other DC characters. Twenty years later, in Infinite Crisis, Superboy Prime developed into a villain and played an opposing role in several high profile DC events in the following years.

Eventually, Prime (as he became known) became the epitome of anger that comic fans feel when stories don’t go the way they want them to. On one of his last appearances in the universe before New 52, ​​he actually went to the DC offices to complain.

Prime has recently returned to Shazam as a villain! after a long period of captivity in the source wall.