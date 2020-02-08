1 person injured after being burned in mobile home in Hacienda Heights - Whittier Daily News

Advertisement

One person was injured on Saturday when a double-wide mobile home in Hacienda Heights went up in flames, the authorities said.

The fire was reported at 5:36 p.m. at 901 South Sixth Ave. at the Wildwood Mobile Country Club, said the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, it was caught up in the flames, said Michael Pittman, a head of the district fire department.

Firefighters put out the fire in 20 minutes, Pittman said.

Paramedics took a person to a local hospital, but the injuries were not life-threatening, he said. The person who was only described as an adult lived in the burnt motorhome.

The extent of the fire damage was not immediately clear and the cause of the fire was investigated.