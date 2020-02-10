0-2. Portugal will get the pass to the European Championship and will defend the title

Advertisement

The Portuguese national team won the Eurocup 2020 pass against Luxembourg 0-2 on Sunday and gives you the opportunity to defend the title it received in the final version of France in 2016.

It was an advanced recovery for Fernando Santos, who contrasted with a Luxembourg crew that had their chances and didn’t make problems easy.

The match led Cristiano Ronaldo to score his 99th goal with the Portuguese side, who came second in Group B with 17 factors, three less than Ukraine.

Advertisement

The first quarter of an hour was very worrying for the Portuguese, who did not discover the website, and Luxembourg created a sufficient danger for the right wing, especially with good internships of the right wing again Laurent Jans, who appears in the Paderborn Bundesliga.

In the 21st minute Jans came abruptly into the Portuguese area and Rui Patricio saved his team with an excellent intervention.

With a really exaggerated morale, Luxembourg again had a transparent goal chance of 24 on the left wing of Portugal, the place Ruben Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) was out of place.

Fernando Santos was determined on the Portuguese bench because his crew did not go along with Cristiano Ronaldo in the creation with Pizzi, Bruno Fernandes or Bernardo Silva. And with the topic against a parking space in a bad location.

Exactly, it was Bernardo Silva who turned upside down sports Fernando Bruno Fernandes, who in the 38th minute struck the local goalkeeper and gave oxygen to his national team and the many Portuguese supporters who came here to see his compatriots.

After the break, Portugal was more impressed than in the first half and had clear chances to develop its benefits in the first five minutes.

Luxembourg only eliminated the customer siege with a counter that almost always featured Gerson Rodrigues, a Kiev-born dynamo striker who was born in Portugal and was the better of his team.

Portugal not only managed to recover as Bernardo Silva and Fernandes were very imprecise in the pass. In the 70th minute Fernando Santos Andre Silva withdrew to switch to the younger Diogo Jota, a half degree that he had bought at Atlético de Madrid two years ago from Wolverhampton in England, whose membership catapulted his profession.

The calm of the Russians only came in the 85th minute when Ronaldo scored his 99th goal with the “Quinas”. It was a shot by Diogo Jota in the small room Ronaldo had riveted to the identical finish line on the back of the net.

– Match file:

0 – Luxembourg: Moris; Jans, Chanot, Gerson, Carlson; Vincent Thill (Joachim, min. 82), Barreiro Martins (Sinani, min. 74), Skenderovic, Turpel (Thill, min. 59); Rodrigues and Deville.

2 – Portugal: Rui Patrício; Ricardo, Fonte, Ruben Dias, Guerreiro; Bruno Fernandes (Ruben Neves, min. 89), Danilo, Pizzi (Moutinho, 61), Bernardo Silva; Cristiano Ronaldo and André Silva (Diogo Jota, min. 70).

Goals: 0-1, min. 38: Bruno Fernandes; 0-2, min. 85: Ronaldo.

Referee: Jesus Gil Manzano (ESP). He admonished the Luxembourgish Deville and Chanot and the Portuguese Bernardo Silva.

Incidents: Match of the last day of qualification for Euro 2020, Group B, in the Josy Barthel Stadium (Luxembourg).